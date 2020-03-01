Relx PLC (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,190.43 ($28.81).

REL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,225 ($29.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,867.50 ($24.57) on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,027.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

