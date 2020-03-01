Rene Amirault Acquires 60,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

Shares of SES traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.01. 1,105,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.41 million and a PE ratio of 55.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.96. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$8.75.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

SES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.