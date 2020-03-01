Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $56,249.00 and $33.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.