Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $45.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.95 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $162.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.49 million to $162.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $215.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.24 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.21 million, a P/E ratio of -67.42 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.