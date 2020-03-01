Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 503,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 30th total of 588,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RECN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.53. 321,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,191. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $397.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

