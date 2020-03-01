Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.65% of Retail Value worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,678,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVI opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Retail Value Inc has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock worth $1,909,629 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

