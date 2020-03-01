Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Rev Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REVG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 244,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,091. The company has a market cap of $505.24 million, a PE ratio of -41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.95. Rev Group has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rev Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rev Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.