Revain Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Revain has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, C-CEX, BitFlip and YoBit. In the last week, Revain has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.02636691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00219789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, Kuna, YoBit, Cryptopia, Kucoin, OKEx, C-CEX, HitBTC, BitFlip and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

