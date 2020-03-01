Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 25,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $558,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,492. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,547,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 113,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 220,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 273,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

