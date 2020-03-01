Ripio Credit Network Tops One Day Volume of $1.79 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $28.84 million and $1.79 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011356 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Huobi, OKEx, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Gate.io, C2CX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

