Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $483,743.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Rise has a total market cap of $483,743.00 and $457.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000555 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001841 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,417,703 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

