Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 17,850,000 shares. Approximately 35.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 59.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 15.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 536,390 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 30.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $13.62 on Friday. Rite Aid has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $740.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.