Rivetz Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $125,289.00 and approximately $472.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.79 or 0.02608793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00134782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

