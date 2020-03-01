Rocket Pool Price Down 41% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $698.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

