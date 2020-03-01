Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Down 7.4% in February

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. 4,149,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.73. Ross Stores has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

