Roundview Capital LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $134.48. 19,529,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

