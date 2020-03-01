ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR alerts:

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.