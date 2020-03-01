RPICoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. RPICoin has a market cap of $22,910.00 and $47.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, RPICoin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 934,904,489 coins and its circulating supply is 894,892,553 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

