RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. RPM International has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.