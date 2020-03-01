RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $193,258.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $7,740.47 or 0.90086101 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

