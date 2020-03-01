RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 609,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Separately, ValuEngine cut RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 88,268 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 193,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTW Retailwinds stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. RTW Retailwinds has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.33.
RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $200.12 million during the quarter.
RTW Retailwinds Company Profile
RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.
