Rubies Hits Market Cap of $34,018.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $34,018.00 and $151.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. During the last week, Rubies has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008048 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

