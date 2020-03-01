Ruff (RUFF) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

