Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $92,748.00 and $692,154.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00498034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.06328343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00063915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

