Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the January 30th total of 244,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,312. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of research firms have commented on RYAAY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

