Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,925.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00005295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $92,925.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006771 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

