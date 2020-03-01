Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $965,433.00 and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.97 or 0.02918635 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.