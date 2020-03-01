SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $1.66

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00019213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $933,574.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00341919 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,123,117 coins and its circulating supply is 867,477 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

