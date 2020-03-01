SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $930,008.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00022682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00341545 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,121,889 coins and its circulating supply is 866,249 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.