Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Update

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.42. Safehold has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,800,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 330,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,515,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

