SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Achieves $177,472.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $177,472.00 and approximately $324,272.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00341781 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020671 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,483,697 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

