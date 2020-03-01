SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $194,014.00 and approximately $327,872.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00341919 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007543 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,483,697 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

