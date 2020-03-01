Sai (DAI) One Day Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sai Token Profile

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

