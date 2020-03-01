SaluS Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00066762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $5.79 million and $10,885.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039453 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00071330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000842 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,586.93 or 1.00295240 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000982 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001318 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

