savedroid Trading 74.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. savedroid has a market cap of $179,028.00 and $10.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded 74.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00482079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.21 or 0.06336379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029956 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

