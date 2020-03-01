Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

NYSE:SWM opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

