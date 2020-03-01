SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 186,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. Analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 91,214 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

