Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) vs. Intellinetics (NASDAQ:INLX) Financial Survey

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Secureworks and Intellinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secureworks $518.71 million 2.18 -$39.10 million ($0.16) -86.81 Intellinetics $2.38 million 0.85 -$2.34 million ($0.13) -0.81

Intellinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Secureworks. Secureworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Secureworks and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secureworks -7.06% -2.39% -1.57% Intellinetics -82.32% N/A -190.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Secureworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of Secureworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Secureworks and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secureworks 2 2 0 0 1.50 Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Secureworks currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Given Secureworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Secureworks is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Risk and Volatility

Secureworks has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Secureworks beats Intellinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 1, 2019, it served approximately 4,700 customers in 52 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solution that includes image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It offers its products through software installed on customer equipment, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

