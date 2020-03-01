Seele Price Reaches $0.0789 (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Seele token can now be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HADAX, DDEX and CoinBene. In the last week, Seele has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Seele has a total market cap of $55.17 million and approximately $29.56 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

About Seele

Seele (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, CoinBene, HADAX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

