Seele (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0785

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Seele has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Seele token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, DDEX and Hotbit. Seele has a market cap of $54.93 million and approximately $27.25 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00482161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.25 or 0.06380304 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00065177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030267 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HADAX, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.