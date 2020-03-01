SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 872.75 ($11.48).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGRO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price (up from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

LON SGRO traded down GBX 35.80 ($0.47) on Friday, reaching GBX 821.20 ($10.80). The company had a trading volume of 7,137,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 645.40 ($8.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 902.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 846.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

