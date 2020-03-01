Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,024 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 170,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 80,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,219,156.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at $32,256,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,991 shares of company stock worth $3,609,024. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

