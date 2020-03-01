Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,794 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of istar worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in istar by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in istar during the 3rd quarter worth $2,361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in istar by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in istar by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in istar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of istar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

istar stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that istar Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. istar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.72%.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

