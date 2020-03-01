Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,763 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3,230.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.