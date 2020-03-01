Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,522 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,938,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fabrinet by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fabrinet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $599,571.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

