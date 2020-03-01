Sei Investments Co. Buys New Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $223.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $155.30 and a 12 month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

