Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

