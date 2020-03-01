Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

