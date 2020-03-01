Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Masonite International worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upped their price objective on Masonite International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Shares of DOOR opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International Corp has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

