Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 165.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $29,220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 689,666 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 156,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 177.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 484,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 310,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 73,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,084,214 shares of company stock worth $91,023,449. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBF. ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

